Residents urged to wear universal face coverings in public

Dothan and Houston County residents are being asked to wear non-medical face coverings in public settings in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, similar to safety measures in other Alabama communities and the nation.
The Joint Information Center said Friday that Dothan and Houston County officials have been advised by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control concerning this recommendation, and local officials are adding the guideline to their list of safety measures.
“This should not replace the practices we already have in place of social distancing, to stay at home, and to frequently wash your hands. This is just another step to end this pandemic,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said.
Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver also encouraged residents to follow Alabama’s stay-at-home order.
“Many people are still questioning whether they can go out and mingle,” Culver said. “The answer is emphatically, no. Stay-at-home means stay at home unless you are getting groceries, working or one of the other few essential activities. This recommendation to wear a mask just adds to it.”
Since medical masks should be reserved for those in the medical profession and first responders, the JIC asks everyone to use a non-medical mask face covering that can be made at home, a scarf or a bandana.
Instructions on how to make face masks can be found on CDC’s website at https:cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/dry-cloth-face-coverings.html
Also on Friday, the JIC issued its thrice-weekly report highlighting the most recent COVID-19 cases at the two Dothan hospitals. Southeast Health reports 54 positive cases, the same number as Thursday, and Flowers has 12, which represents an increase of four cases since Wednesday.
Southeast Health’s revised data, which also reflects updates from the hospital’s website Friday, shows 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 17 confirmed inpatients who have been discharged, 32 tests pending (including 24 inpatients awaiting results), and 209 negative results. The medical center also reported its 10th coronavirus-related death on Friday. The hospital has performed 298 tests.
Dothan’s Flowers Hospital reports it has 12 confirmed positive cases and 29 test results pending. The hospital has performed 172 tests.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, ADPH reported 2,999 confirmed cases statewide and 20,605 tests performed. The state also reports 80 coronavirus-related deaths, including 58 where the cause of death has been directly identified with COVID-19.
In the Wiregrass, only two counties, Barbour and Henry, reported new data to ADPH, Here is confirmed case information on ADPH’s website: Houston, 33; Pike, 18; Coffee, 14; Covington 10; Henry, 10; Barbour, nine; Dale, six; and Geneva, none. On Thursday, Geneva County’s one reported case was removed by the state. No reason was given.
Jefferson County continues to lead all counties with 550 confirmed cases. Following Jefferson are Mobile-382, Lee-213, Shelby-184, Madison-177, Chambers-171, Montgomery-92, Tuscaloosa-91, and Walker-72.
The JIC also noted that Saliba and Culver are encouraging area residents to remember the community, state and nation in prayer while observing Easter this weekend.
