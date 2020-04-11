Restaurant owners have had to make some tough choices over the last few weeks.
They closed tables to keep customers farther away from each other, repeatedly sanitized surfaces and offered curbside delivery. When that wasn’t enough, they were forced to shift their operations solely to curbside, delivery and take-out.
Since March 19, Alabama restaurants, bars and breweries have been prohibited from offering on-site dining due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Since then, some restaurant owners have adjusted hours, days of operation and even temporarily closed.
“Take-out is great, but there is no replacing the full restaurant, especially a place like ours where people can order a bottle of wine with their meal, drinks from the bar — we don’t have any of that anymore, it’s gone,” said Bobby Estes, owner of The Cellar on Westgate Parkway in Dothan. “It’s a challenge, no question.”
The Cellar continues to operate for both lunch and dinner and has added grocery items like milk, eggs, ground beef and butter to its butcher shop and market to help with the loss in sales. The Cellar has also started offering family meals that customers can pick up either already cooked or prepped with cooking directions. The family meal offerings change daily and are updated on The Cellar’s Facebook page (search @TheCellarDothan).
“The first day we did it, we sold six; the next day we sold nine; today, I think we’re at 15,” Estes said recently. “So, it’s starting to catch on.”
While he’s been able to keep the majority of his kitchen staff, Estes had to lay off The Cellar’s service and hostess staff.
“As soon as they told us we couldn’t have any dine-in, the service can’t make any money because there’s nobody to serve, the hostesses don’t have anybody to go seat — we had to let those people go,” Estes said. “It was tough, but at the same time I felt like it was kind of doing them a favor so they could go ahead and get on unemployment and take advantage of whatever they would be able to get. If we can get the PPP thing, I’m ready to bring them back as soon as I can.”
The PPP is the Paycheck Protection Program, one of the loan programs included in the $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic relief package, known as the CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27. The stimulus package includes $376 billion in relief for workers and small businesses through loans, debt relief, and the Paycheck Protection Program — a loan that could be forgiven if an eligible employer retains all of their employees for eight weeks and uses 75 percent of the loan to meet payroll. The Paycheck Protection money can also be used to cover rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said restaurants, the hotel sector, and commercial air service got hit early under pandemic restrictions. And even though local restaurants have shifted operations to curbside or drive-through, it doesn’t keep them in the financial position they were in before restrictions went into place. Restaurants in particular could benefit from a loan program like the Paycheck Protection, he said.
“It’s just a grind — everybody doing what they can to keep things going and kind of just make the best of it right now,” Parker said. “We’re hoping April 30 gets here real fast and we get through this stuff.”
Estes said he’s not sure April 30 will be the end of restrictions.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if this didn’t bleed over into May,” he said. “We’re just going to continue to do what we can, to sell what we can, and hang on as long as we can.”
Locally, people have created public Facebook groups to support Dothan and Wiregrass restaurants. The pages allow restaurants to post their take-out menus along with contact information, hours, and daily specials. Dothan Take Out’s Join-Share-Eat has more than 2,200 members on Facebook and the group Wiregrass Curbside, Delivery, and Take Out has nearly 1,000 members.
For some restaurants, switching to curbside and delivery hasn’t been enough for them to maintain their normal hours and days of operation.
The popular meat-and-three restaurant Zack’s has temporarily stopped serving on Sundays (both Dothan and Slocomb restaurants) — a day of the week the restaurant would normally have people lined up out the door. The two restaurants are still open for lunch Monday through Friday.
The Blue Plate in Dothan has shifted its operations to the Ross Clark Circle restaurant next to Dothan Powersports, temporarily closing the Highway 84 West location near Adventureland. And downtown Dothan eatery KBC has temporarily closed its doors due to the pandemic.
The Thirsty Pig Food Truck and Craft Beer Taproom on South St. Andrews Street in downtown Dothan has continued to operate 4-7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, selling meals from its food truck and beer and wine through a drive-through system.
“We’re hanging in there. We’re doing actually a little better than I had even hoped,” owner Kerry Farrell said. “It’s totally not what we were doing, but it’s enough that we’ve been able to keep everybody employed… We’re keeping the lights on, keeping it going. I’m very surprised some nights. There’s a number we like to hit; there’s a number we have to hit. We’ve been hitting our numbers.”
Farrell said she likes to think The Thirsty Pig has loyal customers who have become friends over the years. But, she said, the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control Board relaxing the rule on drive-through alcohol sales has helped.
The Thirsty Pig keeps contact with customers to a minimum and uses a portable credit card reader so people can pay without making contact with employees.
“I sanitize myself after every contact with a customer,” Farrell said. “Hopefully, we can all stay safe and healthy and well.”
