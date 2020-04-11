Weather Alert

...SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE RAPIDLY LATE SUNDAY MORNING INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ SUNDAY TO 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ MONDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ SUNDAY TO 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ MONDAY. * TIMING...SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE RAPIDLY LATE SUNDAY MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON. THE HIGHEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED SUNDAY EVENING. THE WINDS WILL DECREASE LATE SUNDAY NIGHT. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 40 MPH. * IMPACTS...TENTS AND OTHER TEMPORARY OUTDOOR STRUCTURES THAT ARE VULNERABLE TO THESE TYPES OF WINDS COULD BE COMPROMISED. DAMAGE TO TREE LIMBS COULD LEAD TO ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES AND PROPERTY DAMAGE, SUCH AS VEHICLES. LOOSE OBJECTS COULD ALSO BE BLOWN ABOUT IF NOT PROPERLY SECURED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&