An Alabama Department of Transportation project on U.S. Highway 231 will begin Monday, weather permitting.
The project will consist of planing, resurfacing, guardrail installation, and traffic striping on U.S. Highway 231 from the intersection of Alabama Highway 27 in Ozark to the intersection of Dale County Road 2.
Motorists should be mindful or worker and equipment when traveling through the construction zone and follow the posted speed limit. Travel delays can be expected as there will be lane closures throughout the project with law enforcement assistance.
ALDOT awarded the project to Wiregrass Construction Company Inc. out of Dothan, which had the lowest bid that met project requirements, at a cost of $4,973,625.35 and is expected to be complete the summer of 2020.
