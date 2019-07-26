U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, who has represented Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District since 2011, announced Friday she will not seek a sixth term.
Roby, 43, a Republican, didn’t specify a reason for her retirement, but intends to complete her current term, which runs until January 2021.
“Over the last nine years, we have put Alabama first and delivered results for the American people, and we are not finished yet,” Roby said in an oped piece that will be published in the Sunday Dothan Eagle. “While my name will not be on the ballot in 2020, I remain committed to continuing the fight for Alabama and the people I represent in the Second District until I cast my last vote on the floor of the United States House of Representatives. Until January 2021, I will continue the important work we started over nine years ago.”
Roby began her political career with a run for the Montgomery City Council in 2003. She defeated Bobby Bright, a Democrat at the time, who served one term in Congress after the long tenure of Republican U.S. Rep. Terry Everett.
Roby ranks her work for farming families and the military as her greatest legacies, along with her efforts toward reform of the beleaguered VA healthcare system.
