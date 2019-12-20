Over a dozen helping hands stuffed bags of groceries Friday morning at Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass.
Those hands belonged to a group of animated Dothan Tuesday Rotary Club members, whose annual signature service project has been delivering food to the doorstep of low-income families to cook holiday meals.
The club enlisted the partnership of the Salvation Army to identify 155 Dothan area families that would each receive a turkey, tea bags, cranberry sauce, stuffing, rice, candy canes, and other traditional sides – enough for a family of four or more.
“This is living out the motto of ‘Service above Self,’” club president Brad Kimbro said. “We’re very pleased and happy and tickled to be able to do this for people in our community.”
Groceries are purchased with members’ dues and are then stored at the Boys and Girls Club, which shares a similar mission of service, and are later assembled by volunteers.
One of those volunteers, Vanita McLain, the club’s service project coordinator, said she was unsure when the tradition started, but has seen the scope of giving grow since she joined the organization more than 10 years ago.
“It just feels good to give back and give to our community,” McLain said. “We do it every year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.