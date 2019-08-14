More than two dozen inmates have been diagnosed with scabies at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, as WSFA reports.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, more than 25 inmates are being treated and quarantined to prevent spreading of the infection.
Prison health personnel are working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to treat the inmates and eliminate the infection.
According to ADOC, the inmates started showing symptoms Saturday.
Scabies is a skin condition caused by mites. The most common symptoms of scabies are intense itching and a pimple-like skin rash on various areas of the body.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.