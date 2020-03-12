The Wiregrass Museum of Art has canceled its Screen on the Green event set for Friday, March 13, but will keep regular operating hours while monitoring news about the spread of COVID-19.
“WMA values the safety and well-being of our visitors, and we make every attempt to keep the museum open and accessible to all,” a statement released by the museum read. “It is for this reason that we are carefully monitoring the news about the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), and we have begun to implement safety measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to prevent the possible spread of the disease.”
The Wiregrass Museum of Art will remain open to visitors during normal operating hours, listed at wiregrassmuseum.org. However, the statement from the museum said that staff will monitor updates and recommendations by federal, state and local authorities on the impact of the coronavirus in the community. The museum will notify the public on changes to its operating hours via its website and social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
For more information, call 334-794-3871 or email info@wiregrassmuseum.org.
As of now, the museum plans to host other programs currently scheduled to take place at the museum, but is implementing flexible refund policies should classes, workshops or special events be postponed or canceled, or if any visitor or student is unable to attend due to illness or concern over their health.
The museum has also installed additional hand sanitizer stations throughout the museum, and staff members have increased daily cleaning of high-traffic areas and common surfaces, according to the news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.