Kelsey Starling, 26, a Troy native and speech language pathologist at an elementary school in Birmingham, disappeared on July 4 following a 10 p.m. crash in the Smith Lake area near Birmingham.
Starling was a passenger in a boat driven by William Jackson Fite, 23, of Decatur. Fite was booked into jail on early Friday for boating under the influence.
Search teams have been out searching portions of the lake since Thursday night, and after a brief rain delay on Sunday will be back on the scene searching on Monday.
For more, visit AL.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.