Dothan Eagle Social Media logo

Kelsey Starling, 26, a Troy native and speech language pathologist at an elementary school in Birmingham, disappeared on July 4 following a 10 p.m. crash in the Smith Lake area near Birmingham.

Starling was a passenger in a boat driven by William Jackson Fite, 23, of Decatur. Fite was booked into jail on early Friday for boating under the influence.

Search teams have been out searching portions of the lake since Thursday night, and after a brief rain delay on Sunday will be back on the scene searching on Monday.

For more, visit AL.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments