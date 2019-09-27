West Main Street

JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE Traffic creeps along the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 84 West in early September. Officials expect the two lanes closed for utility line repair and relocation to open sometime Saturday.

A section of Honeysuckle Road will be closed for several hours Saturday, but officials also expect all West Main Street lanes to reopen that day.

According to a City of Dothan press release, Honeysuckle Road will be closed between Wesley Way and West Main Street as contractors continue to relocate utility lines ahead of major road construction projects. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. and end once work is complete.

As part of the project, a turn lane and one eastbound lane of West Main Street (U.S. Highway 84) has been closed a few weeks. the press release notes patchwork for that project should finish Saturday, meaning those lanes will be reopened.

Northbound traffic on Honeysuckle Road will be detoured at Wesley Way, while  southbound traffic on Westgate Parkway will have to turn onto West Main Street.

