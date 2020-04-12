‘Seeking joy’: Dothan family is reveling in time spent isolating together

School, work, family time, recreation, church, errands – the lines separating distinct parts of everyday life are becoming less defined as the time families spend sequestered in their homes prolong.
Alabama’s public health order that has caused the closure of retailers, offices, and places that the community commonly gathers to limit the coronavirus' spread has created a new normal – though many of the experiences wrought from isolation are universally shared.
Family vacations have been replaced with afternoons by the pool and big birthday bashes have been replaced with drive-by car parades. You can’t go see your family and friends at Sunday church services and gather for lunch after, but you can watch the pastor’s sermon from your couch; that’s what the Beeson family does.
The Beeson family, a typically “get-up-and-go” bunch, say they are seeking out the joy and finding the fun during admittedly challenging times.
“Sometimes, being at home kind of wears on. If there has been a day when we wake up, and we have had some grump days, we are still thankful for the time together,” Alison Beeson, art teacher at Northside Methodist Academy, said. “We’ve been able to create together, do things together we normally wouldn’t have, and get that change of perspective back.”
While their lives have been disrupted by the pandemic, they consider themselves lucky during a time when workers in the U.S. are being laid off in the millions, either temporarily or permanently. The Beesons’ jobs can be done remotely and their second-grader is an organized, task-oriented learner.
Beeson has been working from home since March 17 and caring for her 8-year-old daughter Annaleigh alongside her husband Brandon, a lead computer programmer for Covan Worldwide Moving, with their family pets – one big fluffy cat and a guinea pig.
Their home has become their workplace, art studio, schoolroom and sanctuary as the coronavirus has herded most everyone in isolation.
The Beesons still try their best to maintain a schedule to structure their days.
While Annaleigh immediately jumps into schoolwork first thing in the morning, her mom checks in with her older-aged schoolchildren.
“I’m teaching still from home and that looks a little different for me obviously, because I’m an art teacher,” she said.
While Alison often crafts at home, she never imagined she would be teaching children about the principles of art through Zoom and social media. Her co-teachers, students’ parents, and fellow art educators have created a support system that has made the transition easier.
“It’s only ever felt like, you know, we’ve made an exciting change. I’ve tried to look at it from a little different perspective,” she said. “I’m still art-ing with all my kids. It’s an exciting thing being able to do these everyday projects and seeing their feedback and getting posts and updates like that.”
For her younger children, she’s been producing and teaching an “art project of the day” with her daughter on their front porch – what has become a makeshift art studio where they spend most of their days.
Spending time in their pool, reading books in their hammock, and hanging out with their pets, completing puzzles, and playing games have been their go-to afternoon and weekend pastimes.
“The biggest challenge I think is probably the getting used to being home and in the house all the time,” Alison said.
While the family typically takes part in a family vacation for Spring Break (Beeson suggested the Montgomery Zoo), next week’s scheduled school hiatus will be spent self-isolating at home instead.
Brandon likened the experience to his memories of being a child, without the means or privilege to go where he pleased.
“I think I’ve just learned not to take things for granted really, you know,” he said. “You’re used to having almost 100% freedom, and used to living a healthy, peaceful life and used to having certain things, and you learn those things are temporary.”
Communication with loved ones, like Brandon’s elderly parents who live up the road, is accomplished with Facetime and Zoom, a teleconferencing application typically used by businesses. Annaleigh reaches out to her friends the old-fashioned way: snail mail.
The Beesons, like many, are taking the pandemic seriously as the death toll in Alabama from coronavirus complication rises daily. They follow the guidelines set forth in the shelter-in-place order They only leave the house for drive-by visits to relatives (maintaining a safe six foot distance), curbside pick-up or drive through food service, or the rare run to a nearby store for essentials (only one person goes).
They get the bulk of their food items and supplies through Instacart, a grocery delivery service, and do their best to patronize their favorite downtown dining spots: Mural City Coffee Co., Bird and Bean, and Stix and Cones.
“Most of our favorites are locally owned,” she said. “We want to take care of them as best we can.”
The Beesons are getting into the groove of their new normal as recently-canceled events and work conferences lead them to suspect the national lockdown will likely persist throughout the month of May, if not longer.
Brandon said he had a positive outlook as he has seen the shutdown bring out compassion in others and in the company he works for. Alison said the lessons she has learned from life slowing down are a blessing.
“I personally have been reminded that I’m not so much in control as I’d like to be. I’ve been reminded to stop and slow down. Maybe some of the things I thought were so important weren’t that important,” she said. “That shift has kind of been a blessing. My girl and I have talked. We’ve talked about how grateful our situation is as a family. We’re incredibly blessed and we start off every day with a thank you because we have what we need.”
