‘Seeking joy’: Dothan family is reveling in time spent isolating together

Weather Alert

...SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ MONDAY... * TIMING...STRONG SOUTHWEST ARE CURRENTLY ONGOING ACROSS THE AREA AND WILL CONTINUE TO SLOWLY INCREASE THROUGH THE EVENING. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 40 MPH. OCCASIONAL GUSTS TO 45 MPH POSSIBLE. * IMPACTS...TENTS AND OTHER TEMPORARY OUTDOOR STRUCTURES THAT ARE VULNERABLE TO THESE TYPES OF WINDS COULD BE COMPROMISED. DAMAGE TO TREE LIMBS COULD LEAD TO ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES AND PROPERTY DAMAGE, SUCH AS VEHICLES. LOOSE OBJECTS COULD ALSO BE BLOWN ABOUT IF NOT PROPERLY SECURED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&