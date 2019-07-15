First responders are working a crash near the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Denton Road in Dothan.
Initial reports indicate the accident involved a semi truck and passenger vehicle.
Three people have been reported injured. Responders at the scene indicate two of the injuries are serious but not life-threatening. A third minor patient suffered an injury not believed serious.
The accident was first reported at 10:37 a.m. Monday.
Dothan Police and Dothan Fire responded along with three Pilcher's ambulances.
The cause of the accident is not known and under investigation.
