Accident Ross Clark Circle and Denton Road

Emergency personnel treat a patient at the scene of a traffic crash near the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Denton Road Monday, July 15, 2019.

First responders are working a crash near the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Denton Road in Dothan.

Initial reports indicate the accident involved a semi truck and passenger vehicle.

Three people have been reported injured. Responders at the scene indicate two of the injuries are serious but not life-threatening. A third minor patient suffered an injury not believed serious.

The accident was first reported at 10:37 a.m. Monday.

Dothan Police and Dothan Fire responded along with three Pilcher's ambulances.

The cause of the accident is not known and under investigation.

