Church and community representatives attended Adventist Community Services' ribbon-cutting Saturday for a shower-and-laundry trailer at Dothan First Seventh-day Adventist Church, 147 Picard St.
The trailer offers showers, restrooms, and laundry facilities for homeless populations or in response to natural disasters such as hurricanes or tornadoes.
