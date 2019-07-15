Ambulance emergency lights generic

A single vehicle crash that occurred Sunday evening has claimed the life of a Dale County man.

David William Williams, 51, of Ariton, was killed when the 1985 Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Williams was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The accident occurred on Alabama 27, seven miles west of Abbeville.

No additional information is available at the time. ALEA is still investigating the accident.

