A single-vehicle accident claims the life of a Slocomb man early Tuesday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Marcus Neal Fleming, 18, was killed when the 2007 Honda he was operating left the roadway and overturned.

The accident occurred on Houston County Road 13, one mile east of US 431.

Fleming was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the accident, according to ALEA Sgt. Michael Simmons.

No further information is available at this time. The accident is still under investigation by ALEA.

