A single-vehicle crash at 6:12 a.m. Saturday claimed the life of a Louisville man.

Donald Jovan Howard McCoy, 20, was killed when the 2017 Toyota Corolla he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree.

McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 51 near the 35 mile marker, approximately one half mile north of Clio.

Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

