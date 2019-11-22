Dawn Marie O'Brien

Dawn Marie O'Brien

 Eufaula Police Department

The skeletal remains found in downtown Eufaula on Wednesday have been positively identified.

The remains are of Dawn Marie O’Brien, age 40, who was reported missing by her family after leaving her residence in Eufaula on July 29, 2019, according to reports.

A resident reported finding the remains on the edge of a small field on West Union Street.

According to Eufaula police, there are no indications or suspicions of foul play.

