If you feel the need to stretch your legs and possibly avoid the dreaded food coma after the turkey is gone, a few retail stores will be ready to receive you with open doors.

Even though some still question the practice, a few nationally-known retail businesses will be open for business on Thanksgiving Day.

According to BestBlackFriday.com the confirmed list of open and closed businesses are below.

Open on Thanksgiving

Best Buy – opens at 5 p.m.

Bed Bath and Beyond – first time opened on Thanksgiving

CVS – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

Gamestop – opens at 3 p.m.

JCPenney – opens at 2 p.m.

Old Navy – opens at 3 p.m. and staying open until 11 p.m. Friday night – some mall locations may vary

Mattress Firm – visit their website for hours

Sears – opens at 6 p.m.

Target – opens at 5 p.m.

Walgreens – 24-hour stores; other locations vary

Walmart – opens for Thanksgiving Day sales at 6 p.m.

Stores confirmed closed on Thanksgiving are:

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Barnes and Noble – open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.

Burlington Coat Factory open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Hobby Lobby – open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.

HomeGoods – open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

JO-ANN – open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Lowe’s – open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Marshalls – open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

Office Depot open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.

OfficeMax open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.

Pier 1 open for Black Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Petco – open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.

Petsmart

Sam’s Club

Staples – open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

T.J.Maxx – open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.

True Value

