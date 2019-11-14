If you feel the need to stretch your legs and possibly avoid the dreaded food coma after the turkey is gone, a few retail stores will be ready to receive you with open doors.
Even though some still question the practice, a few nationally-known retail businesses will be open for business on Thanksgiving Day.
According to BestBlackFriday.com the confirmed list of open and closed businesses are below.
Open on Thanksgiving
Best Buy – opens at 5 p.m.
Bed Bath and Beyond – first time opened on Thanksgiving
CVS – 24-hour stores; other locations vary
Gamestop – opens at 3 p.m.
JCPenney – opens at 2 p.m.
Old Navy – opens at 3 p.m. and staying open until 11 p.m. Friday night – some mall locations may vary
Mattress Firm – visit their website for hours
Sears – opens at 6 p.m.
Target – opens at 5 p.m.
Walgreens – 24-hour stores; other locations vary
Walmart – opens for Thanksgiving Day sales at 6 p.m.
Stores confirmed closed on Thanksgiving are:
Army and Airforce Exchange Service
Academy Sports and Outdoors
Ace Hardware
Barnes and Noble – open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.
Burlington Coat Factory open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.
Hobby Lobby – open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.
HomeGoods – open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.
JO-ANN – open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.
Lowe’s – open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.
Marshalls – open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.
Office Depot open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.
OfficeMax open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.
Pier 1 open for Black Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Petco – open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.
Petsmart
Sam’s Club
Staples – open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.
T.J.Maxx – open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.
True Value
