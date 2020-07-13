Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy schedules annual Tee Off for Kids Golf Tournament

The Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center (CAC) will host its 26th Annual Tee Off for Kids Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Highlands Oaks Golf Course.
Since 1994, Tee Off for Kids Tournament has raised money to support the free services and programs provided to local victims of child abuse and their non-offending family members at the CAC. Services supported through the event include forensic interviewing and therapy services as well as educational outreach in the community.
The Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center’s mission is to serve as advocate of children and to reduce the trauma and anxiety of victims of child abuse by providing a coordinated multi-disciplinary and humane approach to the investigation and interviewing process.
The Tee Off for Kids presented by Herndon Shell Food Marts/Checkers and Center Line Associates promises to be a fun-filled event for golfers. Platinum Sponsor is the Dale-Geneva District Attorney, Kirke Adams.
The event will include a putting contest sponsored by state Rep. Paul Lee, and a silent auction sponsored by Slingluff United Insurance. Additional contests during play include Longest Drive sponsored by Tom West Company and Hole-In-One, sponsored by Bojangles.
Lunch will be provided by Chick-Fil-A at 11 a.m. The Annual Golf Ball Drop will take place at 11:30 a.m. on the Highlands’s Putting Green. Tee time is noon.
For sponsorship, team, or golf ball drop ticket information, please contact the CAC at (334) 671-1779.
Social distancing guidelines are to be followed.
