Five Wiregrass counties will benefit from more than $37,000 in grants awarded by the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation, which announced the grant awards during a Thursday virtual press conference.
The $37,465 in grants will go to 15 Wiregrass nonprofits that provide education and social service programs in Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. The Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center, the Alzheimer’s Resource Center and the Wiregrass Museum of Art were among the nonprofits to receive grants.
The education and social services grants awarded are part of the Community Trust Grant Cycle that the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation (SACF) manages. Applications were submitted from November 2019 until January 2020, and the education and social services grants were approved by SACF’s Board of Directors in April.
“For 10 years, the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation has been a vehicle for change and community support,” said Burton Crenshaw, president of the Central Alabama Community Foundation, which encompasses Alabama’s River Region as well as the community foundation the supports the Wiregrass. “Times may be different but our purpose remains the same. We are happy to be able to support our community organizations with the funding and resources necessary to serve those in the Wiregrass."
Since the grants announced Thursday were applied for prior to the COVID-19 pandemic hit local nonprofits, the foundation will work with groups that cannot provide the programs during 2020 due to the pandemic.
Education grants include:
>> Alabama Shakespeare Festival, $2,500 to subsidize SchoolFest tickets for 250 public school students from Coffee and Dale counties.
>> Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, $2,500 to provide registration fees for 166 students to participate in Girl Scouting During the School Day in Coffee, Dale, Geneva and Henry counties.
>> Liberty Learning Foundation Inc., $2,500 to provide curriculums and other supplies for its American Character Program that will serve 340 seventh-grade students in Geneva City and Geneva County middle schools.
>> Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center, $2,500 to provide Erin’s Law education materials for mandated elementary school programming in Dale County.
>> Vivian B. Adams School, $2,500 to provide essential kitchen small appliances, tools, and utensils to equip four teaching kitchens in the All-in Credit Union Culinary Arts Center.
>> Wiregrass Museum of Art, $2,500 to provide supplies and instructors for the First Saturday Family Day, a free come-and-go arts workshop.
Social service grants include:
>> Alabama Kidney Foundation, $2,500 for its 2020 Financial Assistance Program that provides dialysis patients in the five Wiregrass counties with direct aid for medication, handicap equipment, utilities, and medical-related transportation costs.
>> Alzheimer’s Resource Center Inc., $2,495 for activities and materials to improve mental and physical acuity of Alzheimer patients through the center’s Lending Library.
>> Coffee County Family Services Center, $2,500 to provide transportation costs for home visits for the Building Blocks, Young Parents, and Assessment and Referral programs.
>> The Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention, $2,500 to provide curriculums and other materials for the Parenting After Violence Education classes that serves families in the domestic violence shelter.
>> Salvation Army of Dothan, $2,500 to provide food supplies for its food distribution pantry.
>> Sight Savers America, $2,500 to provide funding for the cost of follow-up eye care for children in Coffee County.
>> Smile-A-Mile, $2,500 to provide for clients and their families to attend its Peanut Festival Outing and Fellowship Event.
>> Wiregrass Area United Way Food Bank, $2,470 to sponsor 38 clients enrolled in the Brown Bag Program of the Wiregrass to receive 30 pounds of groceries each month.
>> Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, $2,500 to provide for critical home repairs that allow senior citizens to remain in their homes.
Another round of grants is expected to be announced around May 15. The Central Alabama Community Foundation and the River Region United Way collaborated to address community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a special fund to help nonprofits and churches in the River Region and the Wiregrass.
Grants are intended to help organizations provide communities with basic needs or health and wellness programs. Grant requests will be limited to $2,500 per organization's application. Organizations receiving a grant may reapply for additional funds after expending the initial award or for a different request.
Applications can be accessed online at www.cacfinfo.org/grants and will be accepted and responded to on a rolling basis.
