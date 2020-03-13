The Southeast Alabama Highland Games planned for March 21 will be postponed, according to organizers.
The event, held at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, will be rescheduled for a date in the fall.
The Highland Games is the latest event to be postponed or canceled due to growing fears about the spread of the coronavirus and the illness it causes, known as COVID-19. Nationally, athletic groups like the NBA, NHL and NCAA have suspended their season or canceled tournaments.
“These events have been postponed with the safety of the athletes, the fans and those who have to work at those events in mind,” a post on the Southeast Alabama Highland Games Facebook page reads. “We here at the Southeast Alabama Highland Games share that sentiment. The athletes, the clans, the vendors, and the public are what make our event. Without you, the magic of our event and the energy that fills the air on that day would be gone.”
Started in 2016 by the Twisted Kilt Society, the Southeast Alabama Highland Games celebrate Scottish heritage with a series of Highland athletic events like the caber toss, the sheaf toss and hammer throw. Scottish clans set up booths for those interested in tracing their genealogy and come from all over the region.
“Over the next few weeks, we will be reviewing options for the next best date for our event,” the Facebook post stated. “We will be making that announcement across all of our social media platforms.”
Get updates on the games at wiregrasshighlandgames.com or on social media by searching @SEAHighlandGames.
