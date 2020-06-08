The Southeast Alabama League of Women Voters in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Alabama, will host a community information session on absentee voting in Alabama.
The forum, which is open to the public, will take place via Zoom on June 14 at 2 p.m.
Alabama’s primary runoff election was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for July 14. And in light of continued social distancing requirements, the League of Women Voters of the United States has called for the expansion of no-excuse absentee voting and mail-in ballots.
The Zoom session will feature Dillon Nettles of the America Civil Liberties Union of Alabama who will present information regarding efforts to ensure that absentee voting is available to those who need it to vote safely in Alabama during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nettles is an Alabama native and policy analyst who manages the ACLU’s engagement with lawmakers and other public officials and provides strategic guidance on policy initiatives and communications.
The public is invited to submit questions in advance to SEAlabama.LWV@gmail.com. All questions must be submitted in writing.
Registration is required at bit.ly/SEALLWVForum. There is no charge to attend. For more information, contact Stephanie Butler at SEAlabama.LWV@gmail.com.
