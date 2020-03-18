The first confirmed case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Dothan, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced via a news release Wednesday afternoon.
The release states: Southeast Health announced this morning that the hospital is caring for a patient who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID19). The hospital’s physicians and team members report that the patient is in good condition and has been isolated to reduce the risk of exposure to other patients and staff.
Southeast Health is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and is also following and maintaining standard infection control best practices. Staff who have interacted with the patient prior to this diagnosis are following CDC guidelines.
Southeast Health has been in contact with state and county public health authorities and will continue to provide updates and information to them.
“The safety of our patients, their families, our employees and our physicians is a top priority, and as the coronavirus – COVID19 – has spread throughout the nation, we have been working to educate and inform our team members, as well as the public,” said Southeast Health CEO Rick Sutton.
“We have been preparing to take care of COVID19 patients for the past few weeks, by implementing the protocols and standards recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH),” Sutton added.
To learn more about the hospital’s response and the safety measures in place visit: https://www.southeasthealth.org/coronavirus
Earlier today, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced the state had 46 confirmed cases statewide. At that time, there were no confirmed cases from the Wiregrass area.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.