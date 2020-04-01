Houston County's first coronavirus-related death has been confirmed by Southeast Health on Wednesday.
According to information on the healthcare facility’s website, a patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 died this week. There was no information released about the patient.
In a press release, the hospital said, "Southeast Health is saddened to announce the first death this week of a patient who was positive with COVID-19. The hospital’s administration and staff express their deepest sincerest sympathy to the patient’s family."
Southeast Health said it continues to be transparent in releasing information through this time of uncertainty, and believe it’s important to report this death so the region's residents will understand the seriousness of the coronavirus."
“Our region is not immune to what the COVID-19 virus is doing to people all across the nation and world,” said Rick Sutton, CEO of Southeast Health. “We are calling upon our community to help us flatten the curve. We urge you to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing with vigor. The lives of our healthcare workers and your loved ones are at stake and we must each do our part. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of mourning."
The release adds that Southeast Health remains in contact with state and county public health authorities and will continue to provide updates and information to them. The health system is also continuing to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, and working to limit the spread of COVID-19 through infection control practices and community education.
The hospital currently has 11 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients under its care. An additional six COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.
Southeast Health currently has 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases, six confirmed inpatients who have been discharged, 34 tests pending, including 26 inpatients awaiting results, and 76 negative results. A total of 127 tests have been performed by the medical center.
Rick also asked for the community to continue support the hospital's team members and physicians who are working tirelessly with the COVID-19 patients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.