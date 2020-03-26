As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased overnight in Alabama to 440, Dothan's Southeast Health is reporting its fourth case, Coffee County has its first positive test, and one death related to the disease has been reported in the state.
As of Thursday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed 440 positive cases of the COVID-19 in the state, including only two positive cases in Houston County and one in Pike County. Houston, Coffee and Pike are the only Wiregrass counties reporting positive tests. ADPH has performed 2,812 tests.
The case brings Houston County’s total cases to five.
However, the hospital has not release any information about the additional cases.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced Alabama’s first death related to the coronavirus Wednesday night, which was in Jackson County in the northeastern section of the state.
“It is with profound sadness that I confirm that one of our citizens has passed away from the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Kay Ivey said. "I extend my prayers and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones during these extraordinary circumstances. I continue to urge everyone that this virus is real, it is deadly, and we should continue to maintain social-distancing as much as possible. Together, we will overcome these challenges and difficult days.”
According to the Southeast Health website this morning, the healthcare facility is reporting four confirmed cases. Additionally, the website notes that the facility has 13 pending cases and 41 cases that reported negative results.
On Wednesday, Troy University said a student and faculty member both tested positive for coronavirus.
Southeast Health’s first case was reported last week, and that person, who is from Georgia, is still a patient, the hospital confirmed. The ADPH's twice-daily updated case report only accounts for in-county patients.
On Monday, Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation in Dothan announced that it had one patient who had tested positive and two others waiting coronavirus test results.
For latest information available on the Coronavirus visit https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
