Southeast Health decreases number of emergency room visitors

Southeast Health decreased the number of visitors allowed in its emergency room.
According to Southeast Health, only one visitor is allowed with a patient in the emergency room, until further notice as a safety precaution to combat COVID-19. The change took effect Monday, March 16.
Southeast Health is only testing patients for the coronavirus who meet certain criteria, which includes the immediate need for hospitalization.
Patients eligible for coronavirus testing must meet the following criteria:
» Have a consistent fever of 100.4 degrees or higher
» Have symptoms of a respiratory infection such as a cough, difficulty breathing or sore throat
» Have traveled within the last 14 days to an affected geographic area or been in contact with someone known or suspected of the coronavirus
» Meet in-patient hospitalization criteria
For those who meet the above criteria, Southeast Health reminds all potential patients a mask must be worn upon entering the emergency room and staff is to be notified immediately.
Southeast Health reminds visitors and patients of its Healthy Visitation policy which has been implemented. The hospital urges individuals with a cold, cough, or a respiratory illness not to visit hospitalized patients or accompany patients to visits. As part of the hospital’s Healthy Visitation policy, these restrictions are in place:
» Children under the age of 16 will not be permitted to visit hospitalized patients.
» Patients will be limited to two visitors at a time – healthy only; emergency room patients are only allowed one visitor.
» Anyone with flu-like symptoms – whether they are a patient or a visitor who absolutely needs to come – must wear a mask while they are at any Southeast Health facilities.
» Exceptions to these restrictions can be granted by the patient’s care team in extenuating circumstances. Check with the nursing station or clinical staff before visiting a patient room or entering a patient care area to request an exception.
» Masks will be required for individuals with fever, cough, shortness of breath, or symptoms of a cold.
» We will work to identify visitors and patients at risk for having COVID-19 infection upon arrival.
» Individuals with suspected COVID-19 will then be cared for according to protocol.
According to hospital officials, at this time Southeast Health does not offer drive-through testing. If and when drive-through testing is available hospital officials will notify local media outlets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.