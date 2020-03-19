Southeast Health implements additional visitor restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19

With the number of confirmed cases in Alabama increasing daily, Southeast Health is implementing additional visitor restrictions.
As of March 20, visitors will no longer be allowed to visit most Southeast Health Medical Center locations.
According to Southeast Health Media Relations, the new policy will be in place until the transmission of the coronavirus is no longer a threat to patients, staff, and the community.
Visitor alerts:
» Visitors who are not essential to the care of the patient will not be allowed.
» Obstetric patients may have one partner or birth support person accompany them.
» Minor patients under age 18 may have one visitor (parent or guardian).
» Patients who are at the end-of-life may have one to two visitors at a time.
» Patients who have altered mental status, behavioral health needs, or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.
» Healthy Visitor policy is in place which prohibits those with a cold, cough, respiratory illness or fever from visiting hospitalized patients or accompanying patients to visits.
The following rules apply to all visitors:
» Patients and visitors will be screened for symptoms of acute respiratory illness upon entering the hospital.
» No visitors will be allowed for patients who are a PUI (person under investigation) for COVID-19 or have a pending or positive COVID-19 test.
» The hospital strongly encourage no visitors over the age of 70 with chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart disease as these persons are at higher risk of contracting and having consequences from COVID19.
» Visitors that are allowed must stay in the patient room.
» Waiting rooms are closed.
» Children under the age of 18 will not be permitted to visit hospitalized patients unless there are extraordinary circumstances.
» Anyone with flu-like or respiratory illness symptoms – whether they are a patient or a visitor who absolutely needs to come – must wear a mask while they are at any Southeast Health facilities.
» Exceptions to these restrictions can only be granted by the patient’s care team in extenuating circumstances.
Patients and visitors can enter the hospital through the main entrances and the emergency room entrance.
