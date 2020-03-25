After a second coronavirus case confirmed at Dothan’s Southeast Health Tuesday, the health-care facility is implementing additional precaution measures for the safety of its staff, patients, and the community.
The health-care facility is now offering telemedicine testing. According to the Southeast Health website, the facility is offering testing telemedicine with patients at Southeast Health Pain Management. This testing is expected to expand in the coming days to some of the Southeast Health Medical Group clinics for well visits. The facility is also implementing drive-up check in at some of the clinics for sick patients.
According the Southeast Health, these measures will assist in the protection of staff and other patients from exposure to COVID-19.
An additional precaution measure implemented is new essential visitor armbands in outpatient, emergency department, inpatient, and the family birthing center. The visitor receiving the armband must remain in the patient’s room at all times. The armband does not give visitors permission to leave the facility and come back. To monitor visitor traffic, security will ask the individual to remove the armband when the visitor leaves the facility.
The specific armbands for designated areas are:
» Emergency department/outpatient visitors-purple
» Family birthing center-blue
» Inpatient-pink
As of March 20, visitors are no longer allowed at most Southeast Health locations (except essential-care visitors).
According to hospital’s media-relations office, the new policy will be in place until the transmission of coronavirus is no longer a threat to patients, staff, and the community.
Other restrictions are:
» Visitors who are not essential to the care of the patient will not be allowed.
» Obstetric patients can have one partner or birth-support person accompany them.
» Patients under age 18 may have one visitor (parent or guardian).
» Patients who are at the end of life may have one to two visitors at a time.
» Patients who have altered mental status, behavioral-health needs or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) can have one visitor.
» A “healthy visitor” policy is in place, which prohibits those with a cold, cough, respiratory illness or fever from visiting hospitalized patients or accompanying patients to visits.
The following rules apply to all visitors:
» Patients and visitors will be screened for symptoms of acute respiratory illness upon entering the hospital.
» No visitors will be allowed for patients who are a person under investigation for COVID-19 or have a pending or positive COVID-19 test.
» The hospital strongly encourage no visitors over the age of 70 with chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart disease, as these people are at higher risk of contracting and having consequences from COVID-19.
» Visitors who are allowed must stay in the patient room.
» Waiting rooms are closed.
» Children under the age of 18 will not be permitted to visit hospitalized patients unless there are extraordinary circumstances.
» Anyone with flu-like or respiratory illness symptoms must wear a mask while they are at any Southeast Health facilities.
» Exceptions to these restrictions can only be granted by the patient’s care team in extenuating circumstances.
Patients and visitors can enter the hospital through entrances one and two and the Women’s Center entrance. The emergency department entrance is only for visits to the emergency department.
People who believes they need testing should call the Department of Public Health hotline at 888-264-2256 for information about where and when to go.
The Department of Public Health also recommends anyone with symptoms like fever, cough and other respiratory issues to contact his or her physician, rather than showing up at a hospital ER or a doctor’s office.
For the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.dothan eagle.com/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.