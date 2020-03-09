Southeast Health is implementing a "healthy visitation policy" amid concerns over the possible spread of the new coronavirus.
"We are urging individuals with a cold, cough, or a respiratory illness not to visit hospitalized patients or accompany patients to visits," the hospital notes in a statement on its webpage dedicated to precautionary measures over COVID-19.
As of Monday afternoon, there have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. However, cases in some neighboring states continue to increase.
New regulations being implemented on Tuesday are as follows:
>>Children under the age of 16 will not be permitted to visit hospitalized patients.
>>Patients will be limited to two visitors at a time – healthy only.
>>Anyone with flu-like symptoms – whether they are a patient or a visitor who absolutely needs to come – must wear a mask while they are at any Southeast Health facilities.
"Exceptions to these restrictions can be granted by the patient’s care team in extenuating circumstances. Check with the nursing station or clinical staff before visiting a patient room or entering a patient care area to request an exception," the web page read.
On Friday, Southeast Health began conducting screenings at all of its hospital entrances and satellite clinics.
