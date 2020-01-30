With a shower of biodegradable confetti, Southeast Health kicked off Heart Health Awareness Month and launched a community initiative to reduce the number of deaths from sudden cardiac arrest.
February is Heart Health Awareness Month, designed to raise awareness about heart disease and ways to prevent it.
During a Thursday press conference at the hospital’s Heart and Vascular Center, plans for the new HeartSafe program were announced with proceeds from the upcoming Southeast Health Foundation gala on Feb. 29 going to the initiative.
HeartSafe will work to reduce sudden cardiac arrest deaths by focusing on four lifesaving elements to improve survival chances for victims: educating the public on the early signs of sudden cardiac arrest and to call 911 immediately; getting more people trained to do hands-only CPR to increase the chance of effective defibrillation; increasing access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs) throughout the community; and getting basic and advanced care by EMS.
“By participating in this initiative, we can work together to increase the number of employees and citizens who have trained in CPR and begin to increase the number of AEDs available in our community,” said Eric Hartigan, the hospital executive director of ancillary services.
Through the program, local workplaces, campuses, and communities can become recognized as HeartSafe, which would mean they meet criteria such as having individuals trained in hands-only CPR and access to AEDs.
The Dothan Fire Department will host the first in a series of hands-only CPR training classes on Saturday, March 21, at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. For more information on HeartSafe or to sign up for the CPR class, call the Southeast Health Foundation at 334-673-4750 or visit www.SEHealthFoundation.org/HeartSafe.
Southeast Health also used the opportunity to celebrate medical procedures and advancements that were not always available locally. Hartigan pointed to the Heart and Vascular Center, opened eight years ago, as one of the first steps taken to provide better regional care for people with heart disease.
David Copeland, a truck driver from Screamer, has atrial fibrillation and wanted to come off blood thinners because he is at high risk for falls due to recurring petit mal seizures. He learned of the Watchman device and procedure being done locally from a television commercial. He got a referral from his cardiologist to see Dr. Arthur Kendig, who specializes in EP cardiology at Southeast Health.
During the Watchman procedure, a tube is inserted through the upper leg similar to how a stent would be inserted. The Watchman device is inserted into the left atrial appendage of the heart, where blood clots typically form in patients with atrial fib. The device basically closes the area off to prevent clots from escaping and causing a stroke.
Kendig began implanting the device in patients in 2016 while working in Savannah, Georgia. Copeland was one of the first patients to receive the implant at Southeast Health.
Today, Copeland is on Plavix and a baby aspirin. In May, he should come off the Plavix and only need the baby aspirin.
“Finally after 35 years, I got off blood thinners,” Copeland said. “… Getting away from every time I touch something getting bruised, is just a thrilling part of my future life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.