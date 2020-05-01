Following several days of slow or no growth in the number of COVID-19 cases, Southeast Health in Dothan reported one additional case between Thursday and Friday afternoons for a total of 99 cases.
Statewide, the number of new positive tests rose by 139, according to figures from the Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday.
Locally, Dothan’s Joint Information Center releases COVID-19 information for the Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and Southeast Health updates data twice a day on its website. Friday figures for Flowers Hospital were unavailable; in Wednesday’s JIC statement, Flowers Hospital reported 35 positive cases, 10 tests pending, 434 tests administered, and no coronavirus-related deaths.
Southeast Health reported Friday it has nine coronavirus test results pending, including two inpatients. The hospital has discharged 53 patients who were being treated for the virus. To date, 570 patients have been tested, including 462 negative test results. The hospital has reported 15 deaths.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Alabama Department of Public Health said the confirmed cases statewide have reached 7,158 and approximately 91,993 tests have been performed. Since mid-March, there have been 1,008 hospitalizations across the state. ADPH has reported 279 COVID-19 deaths.
Coffee County leads all Wiregrass counties with 113 confirmed cases. Other positive test results include Houston County, 90; Pike County, 68; Barbour County, 40; Covington County, 36; Dale County, 27; Henry County, 24; and Geneva County, nine.
Following Mobile County’s 1,083 cases, counties with more than 100 confirmed cases include: Jefferson, 915; Lee, 389; Shelby, 318; Marshall, 320; Montgomery, 344; Chambers, 288; Tallapoosa, 285; Madison, 225; Tuscaloosa, 207; Baldwin, 175; Etowah, 138; and Coffee, 113.
