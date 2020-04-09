With COVID-19 cases increasing across the Wiregrass area, Southeast Health is ready for a possible worst-case scenario, although a hospital spokesperson stressed the number of residents seeking coronavirus care is not near a level to implement that high-alert plan.
“If the number of patients seeking testing and or treatment for the coronavirus does spike in the future, we have a plan in place,” Mark Stewart, Southeast Health’s director of public relations, said. “We are not discussing activating this plan at this time, because we have not reached the level needed to implement the plan.”
Stewart said the plan was designed strictly as a precaution for the largest healthcare facility in southeast Alabama that also serves residents of northwest Florida and southwest Georgia on a daily basis.
On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported nearly 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Southeast Health confirmed 54 positive cases, nine deaths, 16 inpatients who have been discharged, 39 tests pending, and 23 inpatients awaiting results. The hospital has performed 283 tests, including 190 that were negative.
If the hospital reaches a level where the plan needs to be activated, the west parking garage’s first level will serve as a triage area. One side of the area will address patients with no respiratory issues, and the other side will be designated for potential coronavirus patients, and those patients will be treated in that area.
Stewart said there is no way to place an exact number as a threshold to activate the plan, which is in place as a precaution if the need arises.
The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington released updated projections having the peak of the virus in Alabama around April 22. It is also predicting 923 total deaths in the state from the virus.
The Dothan/Houston County EMA Joint Information Center is also turning its focus to the third week in April.
According to information released by the JIC, not only does the focus need to be on confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but also what will the needs of the community be and how those needs can be fulfilled over the next few weeks and months.
ADPH said statewide there have been 77 deaths of people who died after testing positive for COVID-19. The state has confirmed 48 of those as being caused by the coronavirus.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, ADPH reported 2,810 confirmed cases statewide and 20,605 tests performed.
The Wiregrass counties, on ADPH’s website include: Houston, 33; Pike, 18; Coffee, 14; Covington 10; Barbour, seven; Henry, seven; Dale, six; and Geneva 1. APDH reports there have been a combined 931 cases in the counties.
ADPH reports positive test results toward the county of residence for Alabama patients. Tests performed in Alabama for people who live out of state are not counted in state totals.
Jefferson County continues to lead all counties with 523 confirmed cases. Following Jefferson are Mobile-319, Lee-205, Shelby-183, Madison-173, Chambers-151, Montgomery-90, Tuscaloosa-86, and Walker-72.
Alabama’s state-at-home order is in effect until at least April 30.
