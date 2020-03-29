Dothan’s Southeast Health revised the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday to eight, which is up from six on Saturday.
In addition to the eight confirmed cases, the hospital’s website notes it has 16 tests pending, including 10 inpatients who are awaiting results, and has received 65 negative test results.
Positive cases in Alabama are nearing 800, reaching 783 at noon on Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In the Wiregrass, counties reporting positive test results are Houston, Pike and Covington. The ADPH reports: Houston has six; Pike four; and Covington two.
There have been no deaths associated with the virus in the Wiregrass, although the ADPH is reporting four deaths in the state.
The Opelika-Auburn News reported that five people have died at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika since Friday, according to the Lee County coroner. Information concerning those deaths is being sent to ADPH, and the newspaper reports the victims were from Lee and Chambers counties.
Health officials said the ADPH’s confirmed cases are recorded in the patient’s county of residence, and out-of-state patients are not added to the county’s total.
Although Southeast Health does not release information about patients, it was confirmed that Houston County’s first reported positive case was a patient from Georgia.
With the exception of one update on Friday, Dothan’s Flowers Hospital has not released information about its COVID-19 testing, but rather is sending all test data to ADPH for its total count. On Friday, a hospital official said it had no positive test results.
Additionally, Dothan’s Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation reported one positive COVID-19 and two negative test results last week. An article by al.com this weekend stated Extendicare is one of six nursing homes statewide with at least one positive case.
According to ADPH, Jefferson County still leads all counties with 215 confirmed cases.
