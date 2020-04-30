The Wiregrass area’s largest medical center, Southeast Health in Dothan, saw its number of COVID-19 cases hold steady from Wednesday to Thursday this week, with an increase of one case since Tuesday. Southeast Health has confirmed 98 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.
Statewide, the number of new positive tests rose by 177, according to figures from the Alabama Department of Public Health Thursday.
Locally, Dothan’s Joint Information Center releases COVID-19 information for the two hospitals on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and Southeast Health updates data twice a day on its website. In Wednesday’s JIC statement, Flowers Hospital reported 35 positive cases. Results are pending for 10 tests at Flowers, which has performed 434 tests and has reported no coronavirus-related deaths.
Southeast Health reported Thursday it has 10 coronavirus test results pending, including two inpatients. The hospital has discharged 52 patients who were being treated for the virus. To date, 549 patients have been tested, including 441 negative test results. The hospital has reported 15 deaths.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Alabama Department of Public Health said the confirmed cases statewide have reached 7,019 and approximately 87,196 tests have been performed. Since mid-March, there have been 978 hospitalizations across the state. ADPH has reported 269 COVID-19 deaths.
Coffee County leads all Wiregrass counties with 107 confirmed cases, unchanged from Wednesday. Other positive test results include Houston County, 89; Pike County, 67; Barbour County, 37; Covington County, 36; Dale County, 27; Henry County, 23; and Geneva County, nine.
Following Mobile County’s 1,057 cases, counties with more than 100 confirmed cases include: Jefferson, 886; Lee, 394; Shelby, 320; Marshall, 317; Montgomery, 328; Chambers, 295; Tallapoosa, 282; Madison, 226; Tuscaloosa, 206; Baldwin, 174; Etowah, 138; and Coffee, 107.
