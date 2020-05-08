Although the number of confirmed coronavirus cases at Dothan’s two hospitals grew this week at a slower pace and Alabama will ease some pandemic restrictions on Monday, Southeast Health’s interim director of Emergency Medicine says area residents must continue to follow all of the recommended safety precautions.
According to data released Friday by the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Joint Information Center, new positive COVID-19 cases at Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital have only increased by seven since Monday, a significant drop in the rate of cases compared to previous weeks.
However, Dr. Fred Pich said Friday a one-week slowdown in cases is not enough time for residents “to take their guard down,” especially since the number of patients still coming to area emergency rooms with coronavirus symptoms is steady.
Pich said residents need to continue to practice proper social distancing, wear facemasks in public, frequently wash their hands, and keep checking on the elderly as the state’s safer-at-home guidelines are eased.
“We are going to get out of this (pandemic), and things are going to get better,” Pich said. “But, we must give it a little more time.”
In addition to its 101 positive cases on Friday (an increase of two since Monday), Southeast Health reports it has tested 653 patients, including 545 who received negative test results. Since testing started, 59 positive-tested patients who were admitted have been discharged, and 17 deaths have been recorded.
Flowers Hospital reported it had 50 confirmed positive cases (an increase of five since Monday) and eight test results pending. The hospital has performed 578 tests, and no COVID-related deaths have been announced.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Alabama’s coronavirus confirmed cases surpassed 9,200, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s dashboard.
Additionally, the ADPH said approximately 120,114 tests have been performed. Since mid-March, there have been 1,207 hospitalizations across the state. ADPH has also reported 375 deaths.
Coffee leads all Wiregrass counties with 143 confirmed cases. Other positive test results include: Houston County (102), Pike County (86), Barbour County (51), Covington County (49), Dale County (38), Henry County (27), and Geneva (12). ADPH records show the counties have performed 5,540 tests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.