The Wiregrass area has a “slight to marginal risk” of strong storms in the area later this evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to move from west to east across the region late this afternoon through the overnight hours. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are possible.

For Tuesday, the forecast includes a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., and for the afternoon, conditions will be partly sunny, with a high near 75. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph from the northwest, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night the winds die down to around 5 mph with a low of 49 degrees.

