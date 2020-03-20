SpectraCare Health Systems limits access within facilities

SpectraCare Health Systems announced Thursday it will limit access within all facilities to ensure the health and safety of its patients, staff, and members of the community.
According to SpectraCare Health Systems, all clinics will remain operational. The system will be implementing tele-therapy services through the outpatient clinics in Houston, Barbour, Dale, Geneva, and Henry counties.
Clients who have scheduled upcoming appointments should remain in their vehicle upon arrival. Clients are asked to call 800-951-4357 from their vehicle. Clients should not enter the building until a call back is received notifying the client they can enter the building. Facility entry is limited to patients being seen except those needing a parent or caregiver.
All outpatient groups are canceled until April 6.
All other services are open as usual to include crisis and emergency services. The helpline is accessible by dialing 800-951-4357 and is available 24 hours a day.
