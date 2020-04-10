After a nice spring-like start to Easter, Wiregrass residents need to be prepared for the arrival of severe storms entering the area during the afternoon and into the night.
The National Weather Service is forecasting severe weather across Alabama Sunday with the southeast counties being placed under an enhanced area that will experience a chance of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.
The central and northern sections of the state have a moderate chance of receiving stronger storms, including long-tracking tornadoes, damaging winds and golf ball-sized hail. The weather service says the moderate category carries a four ranking out of five, while the enhanced area is a three ranking.
Forecasters note a volatile environment will be in place over the state and residents should be prepared to find shelter quickly because storm conditions might erupt with little warning.
The most severe threat will be after sunset and through the overnight hours depending on how fast the storms move through the area. The forecast shows a 100% chance of rain with storms becoming widespread overnight.
Area emergency personnel remind residents to have weather radios ready and cell phones charged prior to the start of the storms.
For preparedness information, visit dothanhoustoncountyema.org.
Once the storms leave the area, there will be a lingering chance of rain early in the week with Monday’s high temperatures reaching the mid-80s before dropping into the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.