The Dothan/Houston County EMA is closely monitoring the possibility of severe weather in the Wiregrass area.
The Wiregrass area has the potential for heavy rains, thunderstorms and gusty winds arriving as early as Wednesday afternoon, according to the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency.
“We are still looking at the main threat being heavy rains and gusty winds,” said Dothan Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah. “Right now it is looking like the rain will be moved out of the area Friday morning.”
Scattered showers and storms could start as early as after lunch Wednesday with the first chance of strong to severe storms being in the evening for Southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.
Gusty winds are expected to accompany the main line Wednesday night and Thursday.The weather threat will spread eastward late Thursday morning through the day.
“We are staying on top of this storm and as information is updated, we will update everyone,” Judah said.
Isolated thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible Wednesday night and Thursday.
“At this time -- and this could change -- we are looking at isolated thunderstorms with one to two inches of rain,” Judah said. “Wind gusts between 25 to 40 mph, isolated flooded and we can’t rule out the possibility of tornadoes.”
If the weather turns severe, the weather sirens will be activated to alert people outside of their homes of severe weather.
“Most weather sirens can’t be heard from inside a home,” Judah said. “Never depend on a weather siren as your only severe weather alert. However, if you do hear a siren, seek shelter; there is something going on. Stay up-to-date with your local media. Once we receive any updates, we will pass updates along to our media partners.”
Additional information is available on EMA website www.dothanhoustoncountyema.org.
