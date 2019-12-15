Fire damages Walnut Street home
JIMMY SAILORS/DOTHAN EAGLE

Dothan fire and police personnel responded to a structure fire at 903 Walnut St. Sunday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:10 p.m. Smoke was coming from the ceiling.

The residence, located between Wheat Street and Greentree Avenue, was evacuated. The fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported.

