HALEBURG - Sunday night storms have claimed the life of a Henry County man.
According to Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox, Jerry Oliver Williams Jr., 61, died after the storm hit his mobile home late Sunday night near the area of county roads 26 and 103.
“There is no doubt Mr. Williams’ death is weather related,” Maddox said Monday morning. “His daughter and wife had left the mobile home to seek shelter, but he decided to stay home.”
Henry County Coroner Derek Wright assisted the sheriff’s office in the investigation.
Maddox also confirmed additional damage in the area of Thomas Mill Creek, Newville, and Tumbleton in the county. Widespread power outages were also reported across the county.
