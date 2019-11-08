Sunny skies and fall-like temperatures will welcome thousands who make the annual trek to the National Peanut Festival parade Saturday morning in downtown Dothan.
The parade, which serves at the start of the weekend culmination of the 76th version of the weeklong festival, will again showcase elaborate floats, beauty queens, bands, go-carts, mini-bikes and an array of other entries. And, of course, there will be plenty of peanuts, including those that will be churned from a cement mixer into the street for youngsters to gather at the end of the parade.
When the parade starts at 9:30 a.m., temperatures will be in the low 50s.
In preparation of the parade, the City of Dothan announced street closing times.
The first closure will be at 6 a.m. Saturday East Main Street between Museum Avenue and Columbia Highway, an area where parade entrants line up. Main Street from Museum to Cherokee avenues will close at 7 a.m.
All side streets between Cherokee Avenue and Columbia Highway will shut down at 7 a.m. except for Park Avenue and Oates Street. Those two main thoroughfares will close at 8 a.m.
Streets will reopen after the streets have been cleared and swept.
Gates at the festival will open at noon.
