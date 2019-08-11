Dothan emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash with moderate injuries Sunday at 3:01 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and North Cherokee Avenue.
The two vehicles reportedly involved in a T-bone collision were a black car and a gray car.
