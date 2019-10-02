T&T store is a community gathering spot in Rehobeth

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was recently published in the Dothan Eagle’s Wiregrass Pride 2019 edition. It’s now being shared on a variety of our digital and social media platforms.
REHOBETH – T&T stands for Theresa and Tony Ledford, or Tony and Theresa, depending on who you ask.
But to the schoolchildren at Rehobeth schools, they’ve been affectionately “Meemaw” and “Peepaw,” names originated from their grandchildren.
Located directly across the street of the shared campus of Rehobeth elementary and middle schools, school, the town’s lone restaurant is the local hotspot for school-aged children, city leaders, school officials, and other members of the community to congregate and eat a hot meal.
The regular customers and children have kept their business alive since 2003, when the pair took their knowledge of the food service industry with them as they left leadership roles at Shoney’s.
“We try to do what we can for the kids,” Theresa said. “No kid leaves here hungry, that’s the main thing.”
Although they take residence in Fadette, the Ledfords have been loyal supporters of their business’s community, especially with the local school’s athletic teams and clubs.
The community backs the Ledford business as well, frequenting the location for a bite to eat or serving as a safe place for children to “hang out” before and after school.
“It’s nothing to have a Rolls Royce and a tractor parked in the parking lot at the same time,” she said.
T&T started offering prepaid accounts for parents to pay to allow their children to eat at the store before heading to class.
“T&T is theirs and I honestly believe that’s what’s made us successful is the kids that have taken ownership of T&T,” Theresa said, adding that the children police one another with regard to the store.
“We were here for four years before we found one mark on the bathroom wall.”
Rehobeth, a small 7.6 square miles of land with fewer than 2,000 residents, is perhaps best known for its well-performing schools and burgeoning residential development due to its prime placement a few miles from the Dothan metropolitan area.
T&T’s most popular menu item is the town-famous chicken tenders, made from the same recipe since the store first opened its doors in July 2003.
At that time, it served as a gas station and grocery store with a deli. The deli had a limited breakfast and lunch menu at the time of its opening that coincided with the opening of the new Rehobeth High School, built to accommodate a growing student body, down the street.
Soon after, gas prices began fluctuating and the Ledfords chose to get out of the gas-selling business, which Theresa maintains was a smart move to avoid possible bankruptcy in uncertain times.
Around 2013, a Dollar General opened up next door and the Ledfords had to change strategies again, focusing more energy on their dining options and side catering business.
Theresa Ledford credited the success of the business to adapting the business to fit an evolving market and highlighting what it does best, while catering to its loyal base of customers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.