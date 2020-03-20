Dothan worshippers are getting their church services in a digital format now that people are discouraged from gathering.
Although most churches already had the ability to livestream their services, religious leaders were still accustomed to preaching to members of their congregation. Now, they are preaching in front of a camera and equipment operators.
Families are enjoying the church services or mass from their living rooms as they deal with self-distancing measures, which are now made mandatory by Alabama’s public health order, and trying to stay connected to their churches online.
Evergreen Presbyterian Church is streaming services and devotionals through YouTube and reaching out to its members via email distribution lists with links to the livestream.
First United Methodist Church in Dothan is continuing to host its livestream directly at fumcdothan.org, available at 8:55 a.m. Recordings are available afterward. It also posts videos for adult Sunday School lessons on the site, along with daily devotional videos for encouragement. Covenant Methodist Church is also streaming on its website.
Watermark Church based in Ashford has been going live throughout the week on Facebook and will continue to spread its message on Facebook Live and YouTube on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and Wednesday nights at 7 p.m.
Memphis Baptist Church is hosting “Google hangouts,” an online video conferencing application typically used for business purposes, for Sunday morning Sunday School classes.
Harvest in Dothan is doing live sessions through Facebook and on its mobile phone application.
St. Columba Catholic Church is livestreaming mass at 10 a.m. and members should be emailed instructions about how to attend.
The Mass for Homebound has been a vital ministry of the Archdiocese of Mobile for decades. It airs at 10:30 a.m. Sundays throughout the southern half of Alabama. In Dothan, it can be aired on Scenic Cable Channel 304 and Local WOW 6.
