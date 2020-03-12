Temple Emanu-El in Dothan announced today that it will postpone its popular Deli Day fundraiser as a precaution in light of rising coronavirus fears.
Deli Day, originally scheduled for May 7, is one of the temple's biggest fundraisers, and proceeds help support local nonprofit groups. The event will be postponed until the fall, although no date was released.
Additionally, the Jewish synagogue's Neighbor Night, when guests from other faith backgrounds are invited to Temple Emanu-El, has been canceled for this year and will resume in 2021.
"These are not decisions the Temple Board made lightly," a news release from Temple Emanu-El stated. "Our chief concern is for the safety, health, and well-being of everyone in our community. We have consulted with the medical community, and they strongly advise that we follow CDC guidelines which encourage postponement of community gatherings in order to avert transmission of COVID-19. The Talmud teaches that kulam arevim zeh bazeh — all are responsible for one another. If just one person were to become ill due to unnecessary community activities, it would be too many."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.