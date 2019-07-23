Tesla is planning on bringing a supercharging station to Dothan by the end of 2019, according to its upcoming Supercharger station map. Other Alabama locations in Tuscaloosa and Montgomery have the same target opening date.
The automaker first announced the Dothan station in 2017, along with five other Alabama cities. Recently, the electric car maker set target openings in its latest map update, the first since coming out with Supercharger V3 – the latest in Supercharger technology – in March.
Superchargers are connectors that charge a Tesla electric vehicle in minutes instead of hours. Each supercharging station in Alabama has between six to 12 superchargers, the largest in Oxford, available 24/7 with up to 120 kW.
The Supercharger network currently consists of 1,533 stations with 13,344 Superchargers around the world.
The updates do not provide exact locations for the stations, and Tesla has fallen behind schedule in the past.
Since the 2017 announcement, Tesla has fulfilled three superstations in Alabama as promised in Steele, Athens, and Oxford – bringing the total number of Alabama stations to seven. There are also stations in Birmingham, Auburn, Mobile and Greenville.
The stations help minimize stops during long distance travel and are located near restaurants, shopping centers, hotels and Wi-Fi hotspots.
Tesla assesses a fee for supercharging at public stations. In Alabama, which does not allow for the direct sale of electricity like most other states, owners are charged per minute.
Tesla’s website provides an average of prices in states that charge for electricity per minute: 26 cents per minute above 60 kW and 13 cents per minute at or below 60 kW.
An idle fee can significantly increase the cost of the charge session, however. Idle fees apply to any car occupying a Supercharger once the charge session is complete. If the car is moved within five minutes of the charge session completion, the fee is waived.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.