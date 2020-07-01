The Salvation Army Dothan welcomes new leadership

The Salvation Army of Dothan is under new leadership.
Captains Nathan and Deanne Jones, former Corps Officers of the Chattanooga Area Command, arrived in Dothan last week. Their arrival as the new leadership is part of routine appointment changes made throughout the Salvation Army every few years.
Captains Nathan and Deanne Jones have served as officers with the Army for 12 years in Owensboro, Kentucky, as well as Knoxville and Chattanooga, Tennessee. Capt. Nathan Jones has served on every major disaster in the Southern Territory, and both captains served during Hurricane Katrina.
“We are excited to become a part of Dothan and make it our home. We look forward to getting to know the community and continuing the mission of The Salvation Army,” stated Nathan Jones.
Both strive to be good stewards of their time while investing in others. Capt. Deanne Jones is passionate about teaching, preaching, and serving while Capt. Nathan Jones enjoys devoting his time to the youth, young adult, and music ministry.
To support The Salvation Army of Dothan, visit SalvationArmyALM.org/give. For more information on how The Salvation Army is serving in Dothan, contact Capt. Nathan Jones at 214-289-4479.
