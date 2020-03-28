Things to do during a pandemic and still keep your distance

You can’t dine in a restaurant. You can’t go shopping for new clothes or shoes. You can’t go to a movie theater, the barber shop, or even get your nails done at a salon. The gym is also out, along with that massage you could really use. Your kids can’t even go to school.
So, what can you do when the world around you closes due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Well, you can connect with your neighbors through sites like Nextdoor.com or find inspiration for activities on Pinterest. There are all sorts of options if you’re into streaming TV shows or movies, including the latest Netflix documentary about a tiger breeder from Oklahoma.
And there’s always spring cleaning.
But if you’ve done all that and the great indoors is closing in on you, you might consider finding a wide open space outside where you can be active and keep your social distancing intact.
“Our attendance has not dropped; it’s actually held steady,” said William Holman, executive director of the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. “With so many parents with kids out of schools and parents having to home school all of a sudden, we provide a good alternative to being cooped up inside all day … The social distancing kind of happens automatically. People tend to space themselves out.”
The botanical garden has canceled workshops and activities, and its playground and botanical center are closed. But there’s still a paved trail that loops through the individual gardens that’s good for walking. And student-created art is on display as part of the garden’s Egg Quest.
“The garden is really coming to life right now with things blooming,” Holman said. “… During this crazy time, it’s a good place to come out and enjoy nature.”
The City of Dothan has closed all of its playgrounds as well as swimming pools, basketball courts, and fitness courts, including the outdoor exercise equipment at Westgate Park and Kiwanis Park. The Westgate Tennis Complex is also closed.
But there are still walking and biking trails available at Westgate Park, Eastgate Park, James Oates Park, and Walton Park, according to Roy Kitts, an assistant director for Dothan Leisure Services. The Forever Wild Trail is also open for biking and hiking.
“The dog park at Eastgate is open,” Kitts said. “There is a pond at Eastgate that people fish in – it is open … There’s also a disc golf course at Eastgate that’s available. And there are pickleball courts at Eastgate as well.”
And while playgrounds are closed, some neighborhood parks have plenty of room to relax or throw a Frisbee, Kitts said.
“At Westgate there is lots of space to walk around and not be near people,” he said.
Kyle Odom, assistant district administrator for the Southeastern District of the Alabama Department of Public Health, said it’s best to stay home but that’s not always possible since people still have to work and still have to grocery shop. And even when it comes to being outdoors, it’s important to maintain the recommended social distance of six feet. Wash your hands after you’ve been somewhere or use hand sanitizer. If you have rubber or latex gloves, wear them but be sure to dispose of them as soon as you’re done with your activity, Odom said.
“I think a lot of it is just being mindful when you are in public of the things you are touching and the way things spread,” he said.
Landmark Park has canceled all of its organized programming that would bring groups of people together. All classes and planetarium shows are canceled and the drug store dining area is closed, although you can still place orders to take outside. However, there’s a boardwalk and nature trail and a farmstead for people to visit, Executive Director Laura Stakelum said.
“As long as we can be open, we’re going try to be open,” she said.
For the latest on coronavirus and COVID-19, visit https://www.dothaneagle.com/coronavirus.
