Within 48 hours, two Wiregrass health groups gave away 2,000 masks to the public.
Complete Hearing passed out 1,000 masks Wednesday morning, and Healthcare Resource Center passed out 1,000 masks Thursday.
Each group purchased 1,000 surgical masks through a personal connection with one goal in mind -- to help protect senior members of the community.
“It was overwhelming to see the response we received,” said Patrick Walding with Complete Hearing in Dothan. “To see the need first-hand for the masks was very overwhelming, but well we were grateful we could help.”
Complete Hearing’s main goal was to help the elderly by passing out the masks.
“We are hoping to do this again in the near future,” Walding said. “There is still the need for masks, however, next time we may have to be more age specific -- that way we can make sure those we serve receive a mask.”
Walding wasn’t the only one amazed by the turnout for the masks. Beth Kenward, owner of the Healthcare Resource Center, said people were waiting in her parking lot two hours before they were scheduled to give out masks Thursday.
“We were scheduled to start at 10 a.m.,” Kenward said. “But we had cars in our parking lot at 8 a.m. ready for a mask. We were completely out by 10:30 a.m.”
According to Kenward, most of those receiving the masks Thursday from Healthcare Resource Center were senior citizens.
“The main goal of this event was to make sure the senior citizens are safe,” Kenward said. “They tend to be the most susceptible to the coronavirus, and we wanted to make sure they had a mask to wear as they go to the grocery store or to the pharmacy.”
Kenward is also planning to give away more masks in the near future.
“As soon as we get more masks available, we will do this again,” Kenward said.
Masks passed out by Complete Hearing and Healthcare Resource Center are CDC-approved.
