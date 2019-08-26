Dothan’s chief animal control officer Renee Skipper aims to find happy homes for the thousands of cats and dogs that briefly inhabit the Dothan Animal Shelter yearly.
Without Save A Pet, her goal would virtually be impossible.
The local nonprofit group arranges for the transport of healthy dogs and cats to rescue operations in other states – transports like the 87 dogs and puppies that left Dothan Monday morning heading for Minnesota. As of that trip, Save A Pet had rescued 3,301 canines from the city’s animal shelter this year alone.
“Save A Pet has always stepped up for us,” said Skipper, the city’s chief animal control officer. “I can’t say thank you enough to them because without them, a lot of these animals wouldn’t find homes.”
Save A Pet began about a decade ago in an effort to help the shelter and would try to find homes for a handful of animals on Saturdays in front of PetSmart, said Nicole Wiley, a Save A Pet board member. When the organization had little success, its officials began to reconsider how to make a larger impact.
“Physically you cannot adopt out all of the animals that come through the city shelter,” she said. ““We just sat down and started discussing what would be on a larger scale.”
Save A Pet officials began to develop partnerships with animal rescue groups in states further north, where animal shelters are less crowded due to stricter spaying and neutering laws, Wiley said. For years Save A Pet hired an animal transport group out of Atlanta to make their deliveries, but eventually the company’s officials helped Save A Pet deliver its own transportation services.
Ever since, impressive statistics highlight Save A Pet’s impact. In 2017 the group rescued 1,883 canines from the animal shelter – a number that grew to 2,009 in 2018.
“It’s pretty amazing to see the number of animals rescued,” Wiley said.
Last year city officials only had to euthanize 7 percent of the more than 2,500 canines that passed through the facility.
“They keep our euthanasia numbers down,” Skipper said. “Every animal that goes out finds a home, and that’s what we’re about. We want to find animals a home. We do not want to euthanize them. Without Save A Pet, we’d be in a lot of hurt.”
Save A Pet, which rescued 521 cats in the first seven months of this year, also provides medical care for some of the animals at its own facility. Save A Pet employs a few people, but mainly it’s a nonprofit group that spends its funding on medications and animal transportation, Wiley said.
Those wishing to donate to Save A Pet can mail donations to P.O. Box 9323, Dothan, AL 36304 or submit money to savapetdothan@yahoo.com via PayPal.
